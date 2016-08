13:50 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 'Ni hao' Peres greets Israeli player for Chinese team Former prime minister Shimon Peres: Football is an international language, it does not matter if you speak Hebrew, Arabic or Chinese, everyone has a place on the field. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs