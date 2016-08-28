MK Gafni: Minister Katz lied to us

MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) interviewed today with Army Radio on the coalition crisis surrounding the issue of state-sponsored work on Shabbat - and the haredi demand to fire Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz.

"We don't plan to let business go on as usual," Gafni warned that the haredi parties would see their demands through. "This is a matter which is, from a Jewish perspective, forbidden to do."

According to Gafni, Katz's insistence that he had no jurisdiction over the matter was a bald-faced lie. "Minister Katz said that he keeps the laws of Shabbat, that he is a traditional man. He simply deceived us."