10:28 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Judea-Samaria firefighters sue for state pension Read more



After suing for their rights, the courts ruled the state must serve Judea-Samaria firefighters a pension - like the rest of the country. ► ◄ Last Briefs