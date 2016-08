Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Dov Kalmanovitz, commented on Kol Berama radio that Jerusalem, too, is facing a Shabbat crisis, as more and more stores open on Shabbat.

"Anything that is open [for business on Shabbat], is crossing a red line from our perspective, continued Shabbat desecration could cause us to not support the budget."

Kalmanovitz added that the religious public needs to band together to protest against Shabbat desecration in Jerusalem and everywhere else.