10:02 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 American immigrant Yonatan Razel sings of triumph Read more



Yonatan Razel, who won ACUM's Song of the Year in 2013, has done it again with his new hit single "Neve Tela'ot." ► ◄ Last Briefs