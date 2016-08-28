Clinton schedules won't be released until after elections

The Trump campaign has demanded the State Department release all of Hillary Clintons schedules as secretary of state, after an Associated Press report estimated last week that over half of the people she met with - either directly or through an organization - have donated toward her campaign.

"It is unacceptable that the State Department is now refusing to release her official schedule before the election in full,” Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller said after the US state department told AP lawyers late Friday that the last of the detailed schedules won’t be release until around Dec. 30 - after the elections..

“Voters deserve to know the truth before they cast their ballots,” Miller continued. “Hillary Clinton should immediately demand that these public records be released before voting begins.”