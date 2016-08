"There are many and varied reasons why we are, and always will be, immensely proud of Tom. His actions in response to this horrific attack only add to that sense of pride,” Les Jackson, the father of Tom Jackson, who tried to protect Mia Ayliffe-Chung last week when she was stabbed to death by an Islamic terrorist, said in a statement released on Sunday by Townsville hospital, in Australia.

Jackson is currently on life support, havin sustained severe injuries from the attacker.