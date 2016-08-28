Katz: Haredim need to learn the law

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud), whose job is threatened by haredi MKs insisting on his dismissal, is not worried that he will lose his job.

"I am meticulous about maintaining the status quo. Sometimes peopel come to me with complaints from the other side, and haredim applaud [my decisions]. Members of the haredi parties should also get to know the Work Hours and Rest Law," Katz said in an interview with Army Radio.

Last week, haredi parties threatened to break the coalition over train works which were planned for Shabbat. When they appealed to Katz, he told them he had no jurisdiction over the matter. In the aftermath of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's acquiescense, they are now working toward Katz's dismissal.