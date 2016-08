07:28 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Polls: Hamas will win Judea-Samaria elections On October 8th, the Palestinian Authority in the Judea-Samaria region is set to hold local elections - which polls indicate Hamas will win by a landslide.



► ◄ Last Briefs