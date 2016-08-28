07:19 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Av 24, 5776 , 28/08/16 Rivlin honors 90 year-old politician Geula Cohen President Rivlin will address an event today marking the 90th birthday of Israeli politician Geula Cohen. Also speaking will be her son Minister Tzachi Hanegbi. The event will take place at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center, Jerusalem,



