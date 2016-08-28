Likud's haredi branch backs Katz on Shabbat work

The haredi headquarters of the Likud on Saturday night expressed support for Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz on the issue pf the government dispute over infrastructure work on Israel’s train system on Shabbat.

The haredi parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, had issued an ultimatum Thursday evening, demanding that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu restrict work by the state-owned rail company during the Jewish holy day. Giving Netanyahu 24 hours to comply, the two coalition partners threatened to bolt the government if their demands were not met.