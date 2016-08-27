A two-year old boy from the town of Elad is in moderate condition after suffering head injuries when he fell out of his bed on Saturday.
MDA paramedics evacuated the boy to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.
Tags:קךשג
|
21:05
Reported
News BriefsAv 23, 5776 , 27/08/16
Toddler in moderate condition after fall from bed
A two-year old boy from the town of Elad is in moderate condition after suffering head injuries when he fell out of his bed on Saturday.
MDA paramedics evacuated the boy to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.
Tags:קךשג
Related Stories
Last Briefs