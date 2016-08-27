Clinton continues to lead Trump - but only by 5%

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leads her Republican rival Donald Trump by 5 percentage points among likely voters, but that is down from a peak this month of 12 points, the Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll released on Friday found.

The August 22-25 opinion poll found that 41 percent of likely voters supported Clinton ahead of the November 8 presidential election, while 36 percent supported Trump.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)