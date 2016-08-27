Abbas warned: Don't let Hamas win local elections

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas has been warned that Hamas is about to win local elections in Judea and Samaria in a landslide and urged to cancel them, Israel’s Channel 2 News reported Friday.

But despite those warnings, Abbas is determined to go through with the elections, according to the report.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)