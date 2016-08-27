Iran blasts Kerry for saying it supports rebels in Yemen

Iran on Friday denied American accusations it has delivered missiles to Yemeni rebels, retorting it was U.S. support for a Saudi-led coalition backing the government that had prolonged the conflict, AFP reported.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the comments by Secretary of State John Kerry on a visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday were "completely baseless".

