Israel: We informed countries about aid funds going to Hamas

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Friday rejected claims by foreign governments that it had failed to respond to their request for information regarding the alleged transfer of international aid funds to Hamas in Gaza.

Recently, it was revealed that World Vision, a multi-billion dollar Christian charity with more than 45,000 employees, unknowingly funded the Hamas terror group in Gaza for roughly a decade after a member of Hamas, Muhammad Halabi, infiltrated World Vision in 2005.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)