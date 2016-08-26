Four years later, evacuation from Syria's Daraya begins

Rebels and civilians, many in tears, on Friday began evacuating the Syrian town of Daraya after a four-year army siege, in a blow for the beleaguered opposition.

The evacuation came after a deal struck by President Bashar Al-Assad's government and opposition forces in the town, which is near Damascus and was one of the first to rise up against the regime.

