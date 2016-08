A bomb exploded early Friday morning close to a business in the city of Kiryat Gat. There were no injuries but damage was caused to the building.

Forensic investigators collected evidence during the night. The incident was criminal and the investigation continues.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)