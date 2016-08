Israeli Foreign Ministry officials on Friday asked Brussels Airlines to cancel the decision to boycott the Achva company's halva products

The firestorm was started by a pro-Palestinian Arab Israeli passenger who flew from Tel Aviv to Brussels a few weeks ago. After he was served an Achva halva snack, he sent a letter to the company, informing them that the snack is produced in the "occupied territories".

Following the letter, the airline replaced the halva with a different dessert.