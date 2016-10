Arutz Sheva is stopping its round-the-clock news updates of IsraelNationalNews.com at this time in honor of the holiday of Yom Kippur. Jerusalem candle lighting time is 17:31 Summer Time (Tuesday). Our North American desk will keep you informed until the 18:03 EDT candle lighting time in New York.

The updates will resume Wednesday night from Israel, following the conclusion of Yom Kippur at 18:46 Jerusalem time.

Gmar Chatima Tova!