Members of the "Reservists - Generation of Victory" have recently begun forming groups of former soldiers who fought in the north and south, who will relocate to these communities along the confrontation line, in order to strengthen them.

This initiative is being carried out in cooperation with the Settlement Division, Minister of Settlements and National Missions, Orit Strock, and Minister Amichai Chikli, who have been entrusted by the government with the task of strengthening these communities.

The reservists are due to join communities on the northern border, the Gaza periphery, the Galilee, the Jordan Valley, and the Negev Mountains. Minister Orit Strock stated that "These communities are in dire need not only for rehabilitation, but also for tremendous boost in growth, both in the north and south. We are committed to this and are working hard to achieve it. We are grateful to the wonderful reservists who are involved in all national missions and have chosen to join this national enterprise."

Minister Chikli added that "it is vital that in these times, communities in the Gaza envelope, on the northern border, and in the Negev, are strengthened. We need many young people to help strengthen the areas of the land that were affected by the war and to prepare for the next challenges. We need young people who will put down roots and establish their homes in these regions. In recent months, we have witnessed many blessed initiatives by reservists seeking to set up groups willing to relocate and we are striving to assist them as needed, starting with government ministries and ending with regional authorities, in order to translate this vision into reality."

Major Gilad Ach, chairman of the "Reservists - Generation of Victory" movement, concluded: "I looked at the combat soldiers who were serving with me, young people imbued with values and Zionism, and I said to myself: after completing our mission in the war and restoring security to the north, we will prepare for the next mission – strengthening the communities in the north and the Gaza envelope. It is in our public DNA to serve and invest in these important areas. We will succeed in this, because we share a sense of unity. There are many groups that have already approached us and who are willing to relocate to challenging areas. The path to victory is not only by holding territories in Lebanon and Gaza, but primarily by strengthening the existing communities, which need the reservists today more than ever."