Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “persona non grata” in Israel and banned him from entering the country.

“Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil,” said Katz.

“This is a Secretary-General who has yet to denounce the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas murderers on October 7, nor has he led any efforts to declare them a terrorist organization,” he added.

“A Secretary-General who gives backing to terrorists, rapists, and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now Iran—the mothership of global terror—will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN.”

“Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without António Guterres,” Katz concluded.

Hours after Katz’s announcement, Guterres condemned Iran's missile attack against Israel.

"As should have been obvious yesterday in the context of the condemnation I expressed," Secretary-General Guterres told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, "I again strongly condemn yesterday's massive missile attacks by Iran on Israel."

Guterres has not stopped short of criticizing Israel since the start of the war in Gaza. In October of last year, the UN Secretary-General said that Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 “did not happen in a vacuum” and appeared to blame Israel for the attack.

After his remarks were widely condemned, the UN chief claimed his comments were misinterpreted and that he had indeed condemned Hamas.

Later, he mentioned the sexual crimes committed by Hamas in its October 7 attack in Israel in the same breath as “reports of sexual violence against Palestinian detainees”.

Subsequently, Guterres appeared to equate between Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on social media, Guterres wrote, “Nothing can justify the 7 Oct terror attacks by Hamas” but then added, “Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

He then added, “It’s high time for a humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)