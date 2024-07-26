The Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) on Friday reported that there has been a significant improvement in the condition of the two soldiers injured by inhaling toxic gas in Gaza.

The two soldiers regained full consciousness and are now in moderate condition. Noam Douek, 19 years old, from Kiryat Motzkin, died in the same incident.

Initial details indicate that Douek was sleeping with two of his comrades in the 401st Brigade in a room where a generator was connected to a fan due to the extreme heat. As a result of the emission of toxic gases, the three lost consciousness during the night.

In the morning, their comrades found the three unconscious and summoned medical teams to the scene. The two soldiers who survived were evacuated to the hospital with partial consciousness and in serious condition, and on Friday the hospital reported a significant improvement in their condition.