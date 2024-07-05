US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by phone on Friday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said the two discussed “regional security challenges and the continued threats to the region from Iranian-backed groups.”

“Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security and Israel's right to self-defense, while also urging de-escalation and support for ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Gaza,” Ryder added.

Austin “also expressed strong support for ongoing efforts to finalize a ceasefire and hostage deal, as the most promising opportunity to bring all of the hostages home safely.”

The conversation took place amid an escalation in the tensions in northern Israel. On Friday, Hezbollah terrorists fired a barrage of rockets at Kiryat Shmona and the area.

Several rockets hit the city of Kiryat Shmona, with one of them directly hitting a building and causing a fire.

Two rockets also exploded in open areas in the vicinity of Shlomi.

The IDF said that as a result of the projectile attack toward Kiryat Shmona, two IDF soldiers were lightly injured and were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified, said the statement.

The conversation also came after an Israeli delegation, led by Mossad chief David Barnea, left Doha following meetings with Qatari mediators about Gaza ceasefire talks.

The Prime Minister’s Office said shortly thereafter, “The head of the Mossad recently returned from Doha from an initial meeting with the mediators.”

“It was determined that a team will depart next week to continue the negotiations. It should be emphasized that there are still gaps between the parties,” the statement added.

