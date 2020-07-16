Gov't to approve closure on weekends

Ministers will also ask to approve limiting gatherings in open places to 20, in closed places to 10.

The forum of ministers headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu, which discussed tightening restrictions in the face of the growing coronavirus infection rate, has decided to impose, from now until further announcement, a closure on weekends.

As part of the closure, departure will be allowed only for essential needs from Friday morning until Sunday. The cabinet ministers will convene tonight, Thursday, for an urgent meeting during which they will ask to approve the move so that it will take effect tomorrow morning.

The closure on weekends will include malls and beaches. Pools operating in hotels will be able to continue to operate.

At the same time, on weekdays the restrictions will be tightened: in places that are more open, up to twenty people will be allowed and in closed places, a gathering of up to ten people will be allowed. At present, no clear decision has been made regarding the closure of synagogues.

However, gyms will be closed, as will restaurants be closed to diners, who will be able to order food only through deliveries.

The government will also ask to approve an immediate halt to the Summer School initiative such that students will not return to it anymore.

News 12 reported that the stated goal of the move is to reduce by the end of August the daily number of infections to no more than 400 patients.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said during the discussion, “Following the jump in infections to about 1,800 patients and the steep rise in the doubling of the seriously ill every seven days, I have now spoken with the Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, National Security Council Chief Meir Ben Shabbat and Science Minister Yizhar Shai on the possibility of interim measures that will avoid the need for a general closure. "

"This is basically the goal, to take intermediate steps to prevent a general closure in light of the huge jump in infections to about 1,800 people and the doubling of seriously ill patients every seven days," Netanyahu said.