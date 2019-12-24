Arizona Governor Doug Ducey visits Western Wall

Ducey 'feels very connected to Judaism and to Jews,' even giving his three sons biblical names.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey today visited the Western Wall, where he was greeted by Western Wall and Holy Sites Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz.

Governor Ducey said he decided to come with his family for the holiday vacation to the holy city of Jerusalem, adding that he feels very connected to Judaism and to Jews, noting that he even gave his three sons biblical names.

The Governor was reportedly moved by the visit. His sons signed the Western Wall guest book with prayers for health and happiness for their families.

Rabbi Rabinowitz told the Governor that, "Even a small amount of light dispels deep darkness," adding that the story of Hanukkah is proof of the light that has spread around the world.

Reuters Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

