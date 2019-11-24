Woman killed in elevator collapse in Jerusalem

80-year-old woman killed after elevator collapses from a height of several meters.

An 80-year-old woman was killed on Saturday night after an elevator collapsed in a shaft in a residential building in Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided her with medical treatment and performed CPR, at the conclusion of which she was pronounced dead.

Senior MDA medic Yossi Cassuto and MDA paramedic Yosef Kalman, said, "In an elevator outside a residential building we saw an 80-year-old woman lying unconscious, without a pulse and breathless, suffering from injuries to her lower limbs.”

“We were told that the elevator probably fell from a few meters. We immediately started performing CPR operations, but ultimately had to pronounce her dead.”