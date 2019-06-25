Stopping in Samaria on the way to Bahrain

Palestinian Arab businessmen who are taking part in the US-led economic workshop in Bahrain met on Monday with the Head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan.

The meeting is a continuation of meetings that the Head of the Shomron Regional Council frequently conducts with the local Arab leadership in order to create an alternative to the Palestinian Authority.

The meeting was attended by the head of the Palestinian delegation to Bahrain, Ashraf Jabari.

Dagan told Jabari, “I’m glad you came here. In recent years, we have been seeing Arab leaders working to create a true connection between Arabs and Jews in Judea and Samaria. We have disagreements, but we respect each other. If God puts us here in the same land, we have to see how we respect each other, how we do not kill each other."

"What happens in Bahrain can be desirable. This is the first time that agreements are not made between politicians who are cut off from the field, but instead they focus on the region and on economic cooperation. This can bring peace, from there it can begin," continued Dagan.

Jabari said in response, "We are interested in a large industrial zone, as there is in Barkan, and we want to build a hospital in Hevron. 25 years have passed since the Oslo Accords, and what are the results? Nothing blood. We have to talk about how we will live, what the future holds for our children, that they don’t live as we live. Let them have a strong economic situation and have a livelihood."