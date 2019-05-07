Mother of teenage terror victim spreads message of hope
Mother of teenage terror victim whose 16 year-old son was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas will light torch for Israel's 71st Memorial Day.
Bat Galim Sha'ar
Flash 90
