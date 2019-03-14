Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked responded for the first time to the possibility of the disqualification of Dr. Michael Ben Ari from running for the Knesset.

"I hope very much that the Supreme Court will not intervene in Israeli democracy and will uphold the decision of the Elections Committee. Michael Ben Ari was already a member of the Knesset and the sky did not fall. Arab MKs who do not believe in the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state are already in office, the minister told Avishai Greenzig of Ma'ariv.

The Israeli Supreme Court convened Thursday in response to a petition by left-wing lawmakers looking to bar a right-wing faction from running in next month’s Knesset election.

During the Supreme Court hearing, a sharp confrontation developed between the Supreme Court president and MK Bezalel Smotrich.

"Do not shout here, it's not an assembly here," President Esther Hayut said.

Smotrich replied. "Do not despise the Knesset and do not disrespect MKs."

Hayut said to Smotrich, "This it is not the Knesset, there are other legal procedures here."

Smotrich replied, "I am pleased with the clarification."

Hayut said, "I do not have to clarify anything to you."

In response, Smotrich said to her, "Do not underestimate the Knesset and the public."

Afterwards, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut also chastised the MK Stav Shafir of the Labor Party, who tried to speak: "You will not speak here, it is not Knesset."

At this stage, Justice Fogelman joined President Hayut, "There is no anarchy here ... You are creating things here that never existed. The politicians will not speak here."