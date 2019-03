Anonymous but honest bus cleaner finds hundreds of thousands, hands it to local police.

An anonymous bus cleaner who found £300,000 handed it over to the police, the Daily Mail reported.

The anonymous cleaner, employed by Cordant Cleaning, found the money in a brown envelope before deciding to turn it over to the police.

Cordant Cleaning's Managing Director Guy Pakenham said his staff "don't seem to be fazed by anything" and praised "their dedication and good humor."

It is not known if anyone reported the cash missing.