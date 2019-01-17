Trudeau: BDS is anti-Semitic, goes against Canadian values

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel "anti-Semitic" during a town hall meeting this week.

Trudeau responded to an audience member who asked him to retract his earlier condemnation of BDS.

“In Canada we have to recognize that there are things that aren’t acceptable, not because of foreign policy concerns, but because of Canadian values,” Trudeau replied.

“It’s not right to discriminate or to make someone feel unsafe on campus because of their religion, and unfortunately the BDS movement is often linked to those kinds of frames," he added.

Trudeau referenced the 'Three-D' test proposed by Natan Sharansky to determine when criticism of the State of Israel crosses the line into anti-Semitism: "demonization of Israel, a double standard around Israel and a delegitimization of the State of Israel.”

“It doesn’t mean that you can’t criticize decisions by the State of Israel, that of course is a democratic country," he clarified.