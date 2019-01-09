Shira Ish-Ran, survivor of Ofra shooting, released from hospital

Mother of newborn child who died as a result of drive-by terrorist shooting attack released from hospital.

Shira Ish-Ran, the 21-year-old Israeli woman who was critically wounded in a terrorist shooting attack last month, has been released from Shaare Zedek Hospital.

Shira and her husband, Amichai,were both wounded in the drive-by terrorist shooting attack outside of Ofra in December.

Shira, who was seven months pregnant at the time of the attack, was critically wounded in the shooting, and was forced to have an emergency Caesarean section in the hope of saving her son. The baby died after three days. He was laid to rest on Mount of Olives after being named Amiad Yisrael.

Ish-Ran will undergo rehabilitation at Hadassah Medical Center on Mount Scopus.

As she was leaving Shaare Zedek, Ish-Ran told reporters, “We [my husband and I] are living miracles. I arrived to the hospital lying down and will leave it walking – We triumphed.”

She thanked the people of Israel for praying for her recovery, “We felt the prayers during our recovery. We still have a road ahead of us, so keep praying.”