Attacked in Berlin for listening to Israeli music

A young Jew who listened to Israeli music at the Zoological Gardens train station in West Berlin was attacked by Muslims who claimed that "Berlin is our city."

In an interview with Yisrael Hayom, the young man said that he and his German friends were listening to an Israeli song while waiting for the train.

"On my mobile phone I played the song 'Tel Aviv, ya Habibi' by the singer Omar Adam, and suddenly a group of young Arabs approached me and started yelling at me: 'Music in Hebrew! [For] 70 years you murdered children. Berlin is our city now. Lousy Jewish music'," the young man was quoted as saying.

The three tried to move away, but the Arabs followed them, one of them saying, "If I had a knife, I would kill you" and "If I meet you again, you're finished."

According to the young man, when some of his German friends came to his defense, the Arabs began to use physical violence against them. One of them was hit in the face and another was injured after being attacked with a broken glass bottle.

Police were called to the scene but the attackers fled. "It is also not known to the Berlin police that a Jew was involved in the incident."