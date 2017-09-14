Hamas provides Egypt with information on terrorists

Hamas reportedly provides details of terrorists operating in Sinai and in Gaza to the Egyptian security establishment.

Hamas has provided details of terrorists operating in Sinai and in Gaza to the Egyptian security establishment, Yediot Aharonot reported Wednesday, citing the Egyptian newspaper A-Shuruk.

Security sources within Hamas told the Egyptian newspaper that this was done as part of the meetings held recently between high ranking officials from Hamas and the Egyptian government.

Relations between Hamas and Egypt have been tense since the Hamas-allied Muslim Brotherhood president Mohammed Morsi was ousted in 2013 and eventually replaced by former military leader Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Egypt blames Hamas terrorists for providing the weapons for a lethal 2014 Sinai attack, which killed 30 soldiers, through one of its smuggling tunnels under the border. Hamas denies the allegations.

In recent months, however, Hamas has made attempts to improve ties with Egypt in order to bring about the reopening of the Rafah border crossing, which Egyptian authorities have kept virtually sealed the 2014 attack. The crossing has been temporarily reopened several times since that attack, mostly for the passage of humanitarian cases or the passage of pilgrims.

Earlier this week, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh headed a delegation which travelled to Egypt to discuss "mechanisms to ease the siege on Gaza and other issues of mutual concern".

Haniyeh also visited Cairo earlier in the year, saying afterwards that Hamas had opened “a new page” in its relations with Egypt.