Hotovely shows Jewish leaders the Palestinian map

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) met on Tuesday with the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations in the United States and stressed the importance of strengthening the alliance between Israel and the United States and between Israel and the Diaspora, as well as the importance of unity between the Jewish people in Israel and America.

Addressing the Iranian nuclear issue, Hotovely said, "North Korea is a test case for the West from which we must learn in order to stop Iran in time, before it is too late. Israel continues to demand a change or cancellation of the nuclear agreement.”

Hotovely traveled to Washington, DC in order to meet with Trump administration officials and members of Congress to discuss the Iranian and North Korean threats and how to end UN bias against Israel.

She told the Jewish leaders that Israel is launching a move to change UNRWA and noted that the Palestinian Authority’s perpetuating the right of return is the real obstacle to peace.

Hotovely showed the leaders a flag presented by Palestinian Arabs which shows a map of the land of Israel on which the names of cities located within the Green Line, such as Acre, Haifa, Lod and Ramle, appear in Arabic.

"As long as the Palestinians are encouraged by the hope that Israel can be destroyed by flooding it with refugees, there will be no peace,” she stated.

"On the other hand, if they understand that the key to peace is in changing the education among the younger generation, it will be possible to live together in peace," concluded the Deputy Foreign Minister.