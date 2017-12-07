'The Qalqiliya issue also applies to Gush Etzion'

Cabinet ministers receive letter from Gush Etzion regional head demanding that Arab land grabs in Gush Etzion also be taken into account.

Ahead of the cabinet meeting tonight, Wednesday, on the expansion of the city of Qalqiliya within Area C, the head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Shlomo Ne'eman, sent a letter to the cabinet ministers demanding that the discussion be broadened to include what he called "an end to the land grabs and Arab takeover of Area C in Judea and Samaria."

Ne'eman claimed, "We are witnessing that our enemies are investing huge sums of money to steal national land, and there is no basic supervision and enforcement on our part.”

“I will bring two examples from Gush Etzion alone: The PA is currently working to establish a cement factory owned by Abbas’ family on agreed reserve areas in southeastern Gush Etzion near the community of Ma'ale Amos.”

He added that, in addition, "The PA has also worked to create a road connecting the Arab village of Tekoa to the Dead Sea. A road like this creates Arab territorial contiguity between eastern and western Judea and Samaria."

"These projects are part of a comprehensive PA plan, called the 'Fayyad Plan.' The plan is trying to create facts on the ground, as noted regarding Area C, and to establish a Palestinian state - and this plan must be prevented at all costs," Ne’eman concluded in his letter to the ministers.