EasyJet adds two more Italy-Israel routes

British airline adds two more low-cost routes, due to start operating in the fall.

British airline easyJet will launch two new flights from Israel to Italy this autumn, the company announced Tuesday.

The new flight routes will operate between Tel Aviv and Venice, and Tel Aviv and Naples.

Flights to and from Venice will being on October 31 and operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while flights to and from Naples will begin on November 4 and operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The company closed its Tel Aviv-Rome route in 2016.

EasyJet UK and Israel Market Director Sophie Dekkers said, "We are delighted to launch two new destinations between Tel Aviv and Italy. This is in addition to Tel Aviv-Milan that we have operated successfully since 2014."

"These new routes allow us to continue to expand the range of destinations we offer for our passengers between Tel Aviv and Europe, a move which has been driven by offering them low fares and a great service.

"As the leading low fares airline in Israel we are always striving to offer more attractive destinations for our Israeli customers who fly with us for business and leisure.

We will continue to look for more business opportunities in Israel."

Fares to Naples can already be bought on easyJet's website, with prices starting at 27 euros for outbound flights and 34 euros for return flights. However, these fares do not include a suitcase (21 euros in each direction) or seat selection (at 4 euros per seat).

With over 700,000 passengers per year, easyJet is the third largest airline servicing Israel. The new flights will bring the number of easyJet routes in Israel to 11. The company currently operates routes between Tel Aviv and Amsterdam, Basel, Berlin, Geneva, London, Manchester, Milan, and Paris.