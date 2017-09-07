'Our life is a living hell'

Oron Shaul's family responds to rumors of Hamas negotiations, says they 'don't know if the information is accurate.'

The family of fallen IDF soldier Oron Shaul responded to rumors that the Israeli government is negotiating with Hamas for the return of Oron and Hadar Goldin's bodies.

"We heard about the development only from the media, and we do not know if the information is accurate," the family said.

"In the coming weeks, Israeli citizens will mark three years since Operation Protective Edge. But for us, the war never ended. Our lives have been hell on earth ever since.

"We call on the Prime Minister not to abandon Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul, a Golani soldier who fell captive at Hamas' hands. Just like you knew to put him on the APC to protect Israel's citizens, you know how to bring him home."

Oron and Lieutenant Hadar Goldin fell in 2014's Operation Protective Edge. Their bodies are still being held by Hamas.