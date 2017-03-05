Human Rights Watch condemns Hamas

The Human Rights Watch on Wednesay condemned Hamas for "illegally holding" two Israeli citizens in Gaza.

The two citizens are Avraham (Avera) Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, both of whom are believed to have mental illnesses.

In a document, HRW said both Mengistu and al-Sayed suffer from mental issues, and according to international standards it is therefore forbidden to hold them captive.

The HRW's report proves false Hamas' claim that the two Israelis in captivity are in fact IDF soldiers. In the report, HRW says Mengistu was never drafted because of his mental issues, and al-Sayed was drafted but released soon thereafter because of incompatibility issues.

HRW attacked Hamas for acting "illogically" towards people suffering from mental issues, and demanded the captives be allowed to contact their families and visit them.

Hamas refused to discuss the document.

The terror organization has never officially taken responsibility for Mengistu's and al-Sayed's disappearance.