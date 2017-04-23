Netanyahu: Palestinian Authority should stop paying terrorists

Israeli PM says halting terrorists' salaries will be true test of PA's desire for peace.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during the Knesset meeting on Sunday morning spoke about the obligation of the Palestinian Authority to stop paying terrorists' salaries.

"Over the weekend I made it clear that the Palestinian Authority needs to stop financing the terrorists that sit in prison and the families of the terrorists who were killed while committing their crimes," Netanyahu said.

"This is a simple and clear test of the Palestinians' desire for peace.

"One cannot be for peace with Israel and at the same time extol and finance the murderers of Israelis and of other innocents.

"Regarding the security prisoners' strike, which includes many of these same murderers, we are leading a determined and responsible policy in accordance with international norms and not terrorist diktat."