Hamas blames 'Israeli agents' for death of top terrorist

Gazan Interior Ministry gives "collaborators" seven days to turn themselves in.

Hamas on Wednesday said that “agents” acting on behalf of Israel played a part in the death of senior terrorist Mazen Faqha.

Iyad al-Bazam, a spokesman for the Gazan Interior Ministry, said in a statement that a comprehensive investigation into the murder revealed details about the role played by Israel's agents, though he refused to provide additional details except for the emphasis that the security forces in Gaza were working to deal with the problem of transferring information to Israel.

“The Interior Ministry will not allow Palestinian society to become a prey for those who sold their consciences and nationalism,” he stressed.

Hamas has arrested dozens of Gazans in recent days on charges of collaborating with Israel following the killing of Faqha, who was shot dead by unknown assailants on March 24.

Hamas blames Israel for killing Faqha, while claiming the killers received help from inside Gaza.

On Tuesday, the Interior Ministry announced a seven-day grace period during which the "agents" working for Israel could confess and turn themselves in, thereby receiving a lighter punishment.