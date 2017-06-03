US European Commander to visit Israel

US General and Supreme NATO Commander Curtis M. Scaparrotti will visit Israel to discuss regional military issues with IDF Chief of Staff.

An IDF spokesperson has announced that the chief of United States European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO General Curtis M. Scaparrotti will arrive in Israel for an official visit on Monday. Scaparrotti will be hosted by IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gadi Eizenkot.

The two generals will discuss recent developments in the Middle East, as well as their shared challenges.

Scaparrotti is expected to visit several IDF bases and sites around Israel, and to meet various senior IDF officials. Included in these officials are Deputy Chief of Staff General Yair Golan, Military Intelligence Directorate Head Major General Herzi Halevi, Operations Directorate Head Major General Nitzan Alon, and Gaza Division Commander Colonel Yehuda Fuchs.

"Monday's visit is part of the US and Israel's close relationship in the field of security. This visit strengthens cooperation between the two countries' armies," the spokesperson said.

This will be Scaparrotti's second visit to Israel.