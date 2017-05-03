'Israel responsible for murder of Arabs'

Attorney and former MK Taleb el-Sana, who also chairs the Committee for the Fight Against the Supreme Court's Supervision of Israeli Arabs, claimed infighting and murders in the Arab community are a "clear and direct result" of the Israeli government's policy of not involving itself in the Arab communities.

El-Sana, who is a Bedouin, also claimed Arabs "flood" the black market with illegal weapons.

In an interview with the Hamas newspaper Palestine on Saturday, el-Sana said every fight turns into a shooting match, and one of the most common reasons for shootings among youths is the lack of respect for their fathers and for the tribe's sheikhs, combined with a lack of overall values.

According to el-Sana, violence has turned into organized crime, and the responsibility for ending the violence belongs to the police, who need to deal first with the root of the problem. He also said only 20% of crimes in the Arab sector are investigated, which proves there is a complete lack of security personnel available to deal with the Arab sector's problems.

El-Sana said the Arab leadership asked Israel Police to round up the weapons, to fight illegal sale of weapons, and to arrest the ringleaders - but the police have not yet done their job. This negligence leads to crime, he said, and it means one thing: The authorities want the Arab sector to have a high crime rate.

El-Sana noted that the crime rate in the Arab sector is three times higher than in the Jewish sector, an 1,180 Israeli Arabs have been murdered in fights with other Arabs since the beginning of the year 2000.