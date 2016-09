IAC fights BDS, strengthens US Israel alliance, Jewish identity Adam Milstein, Chairman of the IAC conference, sums up the 2016 conference with Arutz Sheva's Yoni Kempinski. Yoni Kempinski,

Photo: Pal Photography IAC conference 2016 In an interview with Arutz Sheva, IAC co-founder and chairman Adam Milstein described the goals of IAC as helping diaspora Jews of Israeli descent be proud of their Israeli identity as well as strengthening their alliance with Israel and the alliance of American Jewry and fighting the BDS attempts to isolate and boycott Israel.