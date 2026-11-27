Together party chairman Naftali Bennett wrote in a post on Friday, ahead of Shabbat, that he "strongly prefers" a unity government, but stressed he would be willing to agree to another alternative if a unity government is not possible.

Bennett's post came after Yashar! chairman Gadi Eisenkot made clear that his deadline was eight days away, when the mandate to form a government granted to him by President Isaac Herzog expires, and that he had no intention of requesting an extension from the President.

At the beginning of his post, Bennett addressed soldiers, reservists, and their families.

"Our first commitment is to you. We do not forget you for a moment, nor the unbearable burden you are carrying. Any conscription framework or coalition agreement presented to us will be examined in light of our commitment to easing that burden," he wrote.

"Before the elections, we agreed that this was an existential security need, not a political issue, and that remains true today. Alongside this is the urgent need to replace the current nightmare government led by Netanyahu, which divided us, led us to a horrific disaster, and has since evaded the most basic responsibility of establishing a state commission of inquiry."

Bennett continued, "It is no secret that I strongly prefer a Zionist unity government with Eisenkot serving as prime minister first, based on an alliance of those who serve in the military."

"One time, we have a government that excludes Likud voters and the religious Zionist public, and another time, we have a 'fully right-wing' government that excludes the liberal Zionist public. Those who are not represented in each government feel as though they are living through a nightmare, a real nightmare," he stated.

"Just as the liberal public has felt over the past four years, and rightly so, that is how the nationalist and religious Zionist public will feel. This is very bad. If all the major Zionist political forces in Israel can participate in the government, that is by far the preferable option. If that is not possible, we will move forward with a less desirable alternative."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)