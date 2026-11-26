An unusual protest display was set up at the central Itzkowitz synagogue complex in Bnei Brak, amid the public and legal dispute over the arrest of draft-evading yeshiva students.

At the center of the display is a metal cage secured with a chain and padlocks. Inside, a mannequin depicting a yeshiva student, dressed in a suit and hat, sits on a chair with an open book on its lap.

A sign hanging above the bars reads, "Fortunate are you who have been arrested for words of Torah."

Video footage circulated from the site shows close-up views of the display, while a speaker can be heard calling for Torah students not to be arrested and to be allowed to continue their studies freely.

The identities of those who set up the display at the complex are not currently known, and no official statement has been issued on their behalf.