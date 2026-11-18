Jewish medical students in the United States fear revealing their identity because of possible consequences for their studies and careers, healthcare professionals are weighing whether to identify as Jewish at work, and patients worry that their religious identity could affect their care, according to studies released Wednesday.

The findings come from three qualitative studies published by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), examining the experiences of Jews in the American healthcare system.

The studies, conducted through focus groups and interviews with 115 participants, document accounts of harassment, exclusion, fears of discrimination and difficulties obtaining religious accommodations. The ADL emphasizes that the samples are not representative of the entire US healthcare system and therefore cannot establish the prevalence of these experiences, but says the accounts point to problems that medical institutions must address.

The research, titled "Antisemitism in the American Healthcare System: A Qualitative Examination of the Experiences of Jewish Medical Students, Healthcare Professionals and Jewish Patients," comprises three separate reports produced by the ADL's Ratings and Assessment Institute (RAI). The study of medical students was conducted in partnership with the American Jewish Medical Association (AJMA).

One notable account came from a healthcare professional who said he had been advised not to disclose that he was Jewish out of concern that it could affect patient care.

He said, "On one occasion, I was essentially told never to reveal that I am Jewish, because it could affect patient care." According to him, the person offering the advice said, "Perhaps you should stop answering that question and just find some way to sidestep it, because your name sounds too Jewish."

The research included 31 Jewish medical students, 44 healthcare professionals and 40 Jewish patients. Their accounts cover different stages of engagement with the healthcare system, from medical training and employment at medical institutions to receiving care as patients.

The medical students described fears that identifying as Jewish or Israeli could harm their chances of admission to medical school, their grades or their prospects of securing a residency. Some said they chose to conceal their identity, while others reported antisemitic remarks, social isolation and a lack of understanding of Jewish identity and manifestations of antisemitism in their learning environments.

Healthcare professionals also described uncertainty about disclosing their Jewish identity. Participants said they had considered whether to wear Jewish symbols, speak openly about being Jewish or request accommodations that would allow them to maintain their religious practices.

Some healthcare professionals reported experiences of antisemitism involving colleagues, supervisors and patients, as well as within professional relationships and networks.

The report on Jewish patients raised a different set of concerns. Some participants said they wondered whether disclosing that they were Jewish could affect how medical staff treated them and the quality of their care. In some cases, they preferred to seek care from professionals they perceived as safer.

Other patients described difficulties obtaining kosher meals, accessing rabbinical services in hospitals and observing Shabbat during hospitalization or medical treatment.

Alongside accounts of difficulties and discrimination, the studies also presented examples of positive practices at medical institutions. These included faculty members and colleagues who supported Jewish participants, Jewish employee networks, rabbinical services, kosher food options and other religious accommodations.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt expressed concern about the accounts and emphasized the importance of a sense of safety and trust between patients and healthcare staff.

Greenblatt said, "When someone enters a hospital, they are placing their health, and sometimes their life, in another person's hands. The last thing they should have to worry about is whether being Jewish will affect the care they receive."

He said the concerns documented in the studies were not limited to patients, but also affected healthcare staff and the next generation of doctors.

He added, "Yet these troubling accounts reveal patients who are afraid to disclose their identity, medical students who fear for their future and healthcare professionals who feel they must hide their Jewish identity."

Greenblatt warned that such a situation could undermine the values on which the healthcare system is based, saying, "This undermines the foundations on which healthcare should rest: compassion, trust and the promise that every person will be treated with dignity and respect."

AJMA CEO Evelyn Shakman also addressed the findings concerning medical students, expressing concern about the impact of antisemitism on their training and professional futures.

She said, "We are seeing signs that antisemitism is taking root in the very institutions responsible for training the next generation of doctors and caring for our communities. Jewish medical students describe hiding their identity, fearing retaliation and wondering whether they will be able to build a professional career without facing discrimination. These experiences should concern anyone who believes in the integrity of the medical profession. Medical schools have a responsibility not only to train future doctors, but also to ensure that prejudice and discrimination have no place in the environments where they study, train and ultimately care for patients."