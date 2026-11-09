About half of Israelis say they have been affected by cyber threats over the past year, while two-thirds encountered a suspicious text message in a single month, according to a survey released Monday by the Israel National Cyber Directorate ahead of National Cybersecurity Week.

The findings point to a public that is highly aware of online threats but struggles to translate that awareness into effective protective measures and know-how when confronted with attempted fraud or cyberattacks.

According to the survey, 98% of Israelis are aware of at least one type of cyber threat, including credit card data theft, exposure of personal information, fraud, scams and malware. However, awareness does not necessarily translate into preparedness. While two-thirds of respondents believe they can identify attempted cyberattacks, only about one-third feel they have sufficient knowledge to deal with them.

One particularly striking finding concerns the frequency of attempted fraud. Some 67% of respondents said they had received a suspicious text message during the previous month, which preceded the Knesset elections. In addition, 14% reported receiving messages containing threatening or frightening content during the same period.

The survey also examined the harm Israelis experienced over the past year. About one-third of respondents said they had been targeted by phishing messages designed to trick recipients into revealing personal information or taking potentially harmful actions.

Another 13% reported falling victim to banking fraud or online credit card data theft, while 10% said their social media accounts had been hacked.

Viruses and malware were another significant source of harm: 28% of respondents said a virus had damaged their mobile phone or computer.

The survey also examined how Israelis respond to suspicious content. The most common reaction is to ignore or delete the message without taking any further action. Some 56% said they do so, while only 23% warn others and just 10% report suspicious messages to the authorities.

Reporting rates are higher when it comes to content inciting hatred or violence on social media. Some 26% of respondents said they had reported an inciting post to the platform on which it appeared.

Another gap emerged in users' habits when it comes to checking links received in messages. Only 31% said they check suspicious links, while 37% acknowledged that they do not know how or where to check them.

Despite these shortcomings, most Israelis reported taking at least one measure to protect their personal information and online accounts. According to the survey, 84% said they had adopted at least one online security measure.

The most common is two-step verification, which adds an extra layer of protection to online accounts and is used by 61% of respondents. In addition, 54% said they use security software, while 52% reported changing their social media passwords.

The Israel National Cyber Directorate noted a rise in the use of two-step verification. In 2025, 52% of Israelis had enabled the feature on at least one account. That figure rose to 61% in 2026, an increase of nine percentage points in a single year.

The survey also gauged public confidence in the state's ability to protect the digital sphere and respond to major cyberattacks. Some 70% of respondents said they trusted the state's ability to handle large-scale cyberattacks.

Confidence was even higher in the security of government digital services, with 79% saying they felt confident using them when it came to protecting their personal information.

In response to the findings, particularly the large proportion of Israelis who do not know how to check suspicious links, the Israel National Cyber Directorate launched a new service this week called "Click Check."

Available through the National Cyber Portal, the service allows members of the public to submit suspicious links and check whether they are malicious.

Submitting a link for inspection also automatically serves as a report to the Israel National Cyber Directorate. If a link is identified as malicious, the user receives an alert, and the link is forwarded to the directorate's teams for further action.