The Union of Ukrainian Expatriates has appealed to members of the Agudat Yisrael rabbinical court to appoint a central rabbinical authority to oversee hundreds of historic Jewish cemeteries and burial sites across Ukraine.

The organization warns that, in the absence of an authorized supervisory body, private parties have carried out excavation, construction and renovation work at various sites in recent years without proper coordination, damaging historic structures and violating both conservation standards and Jewish law.

According to the organization's representatives, the situation has deteriorated significantly since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The shrinking of local Jewish communities and the reduced presence of Jewish residents in many cities have left numerous sites unattended, making it increasingly difficult to monitor activity and prevent unauthorized changes.

The organization cautions that unilateral dealings with Ukrainian authorities over work at these sites could set a dangerous precedent, potentially jeopardizing their legal status and long-term preservation.

Its proposal to the rabbinical court calls for the establishment of a dedicated department that would serve as the central authority for approving development, construction and renovation plans. The department would also oversee a field supervision system, including regular inspections of the sites.

In addition, the proposed body would represent the Jewish community in dealings with Ukrainian government ministries and local authorities, with the aim of preventing illegal construction and creating a formal, coordinated framework for preserving the country's historic Jewish burial sites.